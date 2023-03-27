“We still have to insist on him doing this” – Liverpool legend names what Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka still needs to improve further

Liverpool legend John Barnes recently claimed that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka needs to work on several areas of his game if he has to become a truly world-class footballer.

Saka has been excellent for both club and country this campaign and absolutely stole the show during the international break. The Arsenal winger helped Gareth Southgate's England side beat Ukraine 2-0 on Sunday, March 26.

Saka scored a screamer and assisted another goal to bag the Player of the Match award.

However, Liverpool legend John Barnes, regarded as one of the greatest wingers in Premier League history, claimed that Saka still has plenty of areas to improve on.

The former England international urged the Arsenal attacker to maintain his level of consistency in order to become an elite player. Barnes told TalkSPORT:

“Well the only thing you need to add to your game when you’re playing as well as him is your consistency. Are we going to say that’s he’s going to be scoring three goals every game, and being much better at scoring goals and creating? He’s not, because he scores quite regularly, he creates, he works hard for the team."

The Liverpool great added:

"But he has to do that every week, and he’s now showing that level of consistency, but it still only has been three-quarters of a season. So, we still have to insist on him doing this week-in, week-out whenever he gets an opportunity to grow. But in terms of what he’s doing now, it’s fine."

Bukayo Saka has enjoyed a sensational campaign for Arsenal this time around as the Gunners look to be cruising towards the Premier League title.

The England international has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 38 games across competitions this season. Aged only 21, the future looks bright for the gifted winger.

Emile Smith Rowe names 2 signings that changed the whole dynamic at Arsenal

Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe hailed the duo of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko for completely changing the dynamics at the Emirates this season.

The Englishman told The Sun:

"Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus coming in felt like it changed the whole dynamic. They've been there, they know what it's like to win stuff. I definitely say a lot of it was down to them coming in because their mentality is unbelievable. Zinchenko is one of the best technical players I've seen. I can't believe City let them go."

Gabriel Jesus has scored five goals and six assists in 16 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this season.

Meanwhile, Zinchenko has done a phenomenal job at left-back and has been a key player for Mikel Arteta's side with his unique style of play.

