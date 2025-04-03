“We still have to suffer a little bit" - Diogo Dalot claims Manchester United are 'on right track' despite loss to Nottingham Forest

Diogo Dalot has shared his perspective on Manchester United’s current state following their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday (April 1). The Portuguese defender expressed optimism about the club’s direction while emphasizing the importance of enduring challenges to achieve long-term success.

Ad

Manchester United are going through one of their roughest spells in their history. With Ruben Amorim at the helm, the Red Devils are languishing in the 13th position on the Premier League table.

Just one more defeat in the league this season and they will equal their unwanted record of the most defeats in a single season (14), which was set under Erik ten Hag last season.

Despite the poor run of form, Dalot believes Manchester United are on the right track. The defender told MUTV (via Belfast Telegraph) after the defeat to Forest:

Ad

Trending

“If we want to be competitive in the future, we have to start behaving like this and we have to perform like this. Then I think the results will come in the end, but this little bit will have to come first if you want to compete for the Premier League and the biggest titles."

Ad

He added:

“We have to start creating these habits and then try to be consistent on that and then I think the results will come by itself. We still have to suffer a little bit, but in terms of trying to get out of this situation and trying to improve I think we are on the right track.”

Ad

“We had very good moments’’ – Diogo Dalot says Manchester United deserves to win after 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest

In the same statement, Dalot claimed Manchester United deserved to leave Nottingham Forest with a victory. United had most of the ball for the entirety of the game (68%). They registered 23 shots in the match (six on target), which is their most in the Premier League this season. However, they had nothing to show for it.

Ad

Speaking after the game, Dalot said his team created a lot of chances and did everything to win.

"I think we did enough to win the game. We had very good moments, created a lot of chances, and I think enough chances to win this game. It’s the price sometimes you pay in this type of level, in these types of competitions. Sometimes a little distraction, lack of focus, can be really decisive, and today it was," Dalot said (via club's official website).

Dalot joined United from Porto in 2018 for a reported fee of €22 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback