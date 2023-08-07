"We still winning off the pitch as Messi fans" – Fans react as video of brawl between FC Dallas and Lionel Messi fans goes viral

After FC Dallas and Lionel Messi supporters recently got involved in an altercation, fans have taken to social media to engage in banter.

Earlier on Sunday (August 6), Inter Miami beat Dallas in a 5-3 penalty shootout win in a Leagues Cup last-16 stage contest at the Toyota Stadium in Texas, USA. Tata Martino's side held on to a 4-4 draw against their opponents in regulation time prior to the spot-kick drama.

The Herons opened the scoring in the sixth minute after Messi made the most of a Jordi Alba low cross. However, they conceded three straight goals before Benjamin Cremaschi pulled one back in the 65th minute. Martino's outfit subsequently went further behind after Robert Taylor put the ball into the back of his own net just three minutes later.

In the closing stages of the encounter, Dallas' Marco Farfan scored an own goal in the 80th minute to provide some hope to Inter Miami. Messi then pulled off a fine left-footed free-kick in the 85th minute to make it 4-4 and force the knockout match into a penalty shootout.

In the deciding penalties, the Argentine forward buried his chance with ease before 18-year-old Cremaschi delivered the final blow to Dallas.

Following the Leagues Cup knockout tie, a brawl broke out in Dallas.

Here's how the football supporters reacted to the post-match skirmish:

Igor @Pierigor @WeAreMessi Americans have discovered what soccer is

GMN jnr @NNtekayi @WeAreMessi We still winning off the pitch as Messi fans

𓃵 @AnkaraWessi @WeAreMessi Ofcourse the Messi fan wins even in fights

Messi, 36, has opened his new chapter at the Major League Soccer (MLS) club on a positive note. He has scored seven goals and contributed one assist in just 324 minutes of action, spread across four games.

Interestingly, Inter Miami's latest win over Dallas proved to be the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's first club penalty shootout victory. Before Tuesday's result, the player was on the wrong end of his shootouts, losing one for Barcelona and one for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino opens up on recent win courtesy of Lionel Messi

Speaking to AppleTV, Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino shared his thoughts on the Lionel Messi-inspired victory over Dallas. He said:

"Dallas was playing better for almost 60 minutes. In the second half we played much better. It was a demonstration of character because it was very hard to come back from behind twice. This bodes well for us because it helps us believe we're a great team. We can come back from behind when we're playing well."

Inter Miami, who are currently 15th in the MLS Eastern Conference table, provided a brilliant account of their powers against Nico Estevez's team. They relished 67% possession, registered five shots on target out of 12 and completed 673 successful with a 91% accuracy.

The Herons are next set to lock horns with either Charlotte or Houston Dynamo in the Leagues Cup quarter-finals on Friday or Saturday.