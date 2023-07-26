Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda reacted as Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to a 4-0 win against the MLS club in a Leagues Cup clash on Tuesday (July 25). Messi made his first start for Miami and marked the occasion with a brace and an assist.

While Atlanta had their chances to pull one back late on, Thiago Almada squandered the opportunity by missing from the spot. Speaking to Argentine outlet JS after the game, Pineda rued (via HITC):

“We had some chances to change the course of the game, but we couldn’t take advantage of them. We struggled and made mistakes that you can’t allow against a player like Lionel Messi.”

Messi bagged a first-half brace, with the Argentine netting in the eighth and 22nd minutea. Robert Taylor bagged a brace, too, scoring in the 44th and 53rd minutes.

Tata Martino predicted that Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets would bring winning mentality to Inter Miami

Inter Miami were struggling before their marquee signings Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi joined the club. They're 28th in the 29-team lead. However, they will fancy their chances of a turnaround after winning both games of the Leagues Cup following Messi and Busquets' arrival.

Fans, though, were doubtful when the duo joined, as many believed that the former Barcelona pair would not try their best to win games for Inter Miami, having played most of their careers at a much higher level.

Inter boss Tata Martino, who had managed the pair at Barcelona, though, dispelled the notion:

"That the world's greatest player decides to play in this league, evidently it will open an even greater scenario of growth. When I spoke with Leo, yesterday I spoke with Sergio.

"We spoke about coming to make things happen. To compete, to compete well. They're competitors, world champions, champions of the Spanish league. … it's in their blood."

Messi and Busquets are two of the greatest players of the modern era and are already making their impact on Inter Miami. Fans will hope that the team's winning run continues in the MLS.