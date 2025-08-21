“We succeeded quite well” - Vancouver Whitecaps’ coach reveals tactical plan that sealed win over ‘king’ Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

Vancouver Whitecaps manager Jan Michaelsen has admitted that beating Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup was a career highlight for him and his players. He praised the players for executing his tactics on the pitch and stopping the likes of Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba too.

Inter Miami lost 5-1 on aggregate in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in May, losing 2-0 away in the first leg and then 3-1 at home. Jordi Alba scored early in the home game for the Herons, but the Canadian side managed to take control of the game by scoring two early goals in the second half.

Speaking to Flash Score about the game, Michaelsen said that he prepared his players well for the matches. He believes that the key was to match the Inter Miami stars and keep running with them to get them tired, and said:

"It was a personal highlight for all of us to have to prepare the squad for the match against Messi and Inter Miami. Messi is, of course, the king, but they also have (Jordi) Alba, (Sergio) Busquets, (Luis) Suarez, and many other talented players.

"For us, it was important to keep the game tactically closed for a long time and run a lot with them to wear them down, and we succeeded quite well. The home match was sold out, and that was a magical evening, scoring at the end of the game. Both matches were some of the biggest I have been involved in, and our physical, mental, and tactical performance was extraordinary."

Inter Miami have faced Vancouver Whitecaps three times in all competitions, winning the first clash in the MLS in 2024. Their next two meetings were in the CONCACAF Champions Cup earlier this year, which they lost, despite Lionel Messi starting both times.

Lionel Messi yet to sign a new deal at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is in the final months of his current contract at Inter Miami. The Argentine superstar joined in 2023 and has been their captain, while helping them win the League Cup and the MLS Supporters Shield in the last two seasons.

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano spoke about the contract situation in May and said (via World Soccer Talk):

"I’m not the one who should say. There’s a sporting department here that needs to answer that question. Obviously, as the coach, I hope he can renew as soon as possible, that the announcement can be made soon—especially for the peace of mind of the fans and everyone around the club."

David Ornstein of The Athletic provided an update earlier this summer, stating that Lionel Messi was closer to signing a new deal than leaving the club. He remains a target for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, while Al-Hilal are also long-time admirers.

