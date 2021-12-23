"We suffered but that’s what great teams do"- Karim Benzema proud of Real Madrid's performance in 2-1 win against Athletic Club

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has praised his side for securing an important victory over Athletic Bilbao last night. Los Blancos picked up a 2-1 victory at San Mames in an engaging La Liga contest.

Benzema opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the fourth minute before netting a second goal three minutes later. Bilbao hit back in the 10th minute through Oihan Sancet, but Carlo Ancelotti's side held on to pick up their eighth win in nine matches.

Benzema said after the game (as quoted by Football Espana):

“I like football like this, at a stadium like this. It makes me very happy, but I’m even more happy and proud of today’s victory. To succeed here is good.”

The Frenchman went on to add:

“It was a good game against a very strong rival, we conceded once but we scored twice. We suffered but that’s what great teams do. [My first goal] was very good, and important because it gave us confidence to go get the second.”

Victory over Bilbao took Real Madrid eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla, who drew 1-1 with Barcelona on Tuesday night (December 21). Los Blancos have played one match more than the Andalusians and are well on their way to another La Liga triumph.

Karim Benzema continues to impress for Real Madrid

A major contributor to Real Madrid's impressive campaign so far has been star striker Karim Benzema. He has found the back of the net six times in his last eight La Liga matches and spearheaded a talented Los Blancos attack.

Overall, the Frenchman has 20 goals and 12 assists across all competitions in just 23 matches this term. Benzema, who turned 34 earlier this month, has displayed no signs of slowing down individually. He has also struck up an excellent partnership with Vinicius Junior to help Real Madrid get the best out of the Brazilian.

Vinicius has 12 goals this term, which has already made this his most prolific campaign in front of goal since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu. The youngster also has nine assists and has looked a serious threat whenever he's taken to the pitch.

Real Madrid will need both players fit and firing if they are to secure the 2021-22 La Liga title. Los Blancos will also hope Benzema and Vinicius can carry them deep into the UEFA Champions League knockouts.

