"We talk a lot with Liverpool"- 29-year-old superstar's agent provides worrying update about contract situation

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's agent Bjorn Bezemer has provided an insight into the Senegalese forward's contract talks with the Premier League giants. Bezemer revealed that his client and the Reds "are not talking about a contract extension" at the moment.

"We talk a lot with Liverpool but currently we are not talking about a contract extension, we are waiting for the end of the season," said Bjorn Bezemer as per TFM Senegal.

Sadio Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 in a deal worth £34 million. He has developed into one of the best forwards in the Premier League during his time with the Reds. The 29-year-old has scored 111 goals and provided 45 assists in 254 appearances for the club. Mane has helped Liverpool win a Champions League title, a Premier League title, and an EFL Cup.

Mane's future at Anfield has come into question since the arrival of Columbian forward Luis Diaz from Porto in January. The South American is seen as the ideal replacement for the Senegal international, whose contract is set to expire in 2023. Bezemer, however, has remained coy about Mane's future with the Merseyside club.

Luis Diaz has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Anfield. He has scored two goals in six Premier League appearances for the 2019-20 Premier League champions. His directness, dribbling, and work-rate have added another dimension to the club's attack.

Jurgen Klopp's side could therefore opt to cash in on Sadio Mane this summer as the former Southampton star is set to turn 30 this year and will have just one year remaining on his contract.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: At best, only two of the out-of-contract front three (Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane & Roberto Firmino) are likely to end up staying at



Source: 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: At best, only two of the out-of-contract front three (Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane & Roberto Firmino) are likely to end up staying at #Liverpool Source: @dmlynch ❗️𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: At best, only two of the out-of-contract front three (Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane & Roberto Firmino) are likely to end up staying at #Liverpool.Source: @dmlynch 🗞 https://t.co/6Dz9p4PIiP

Barcelona could attempt to sign Liverpool star Sadio Mane this summer

FC Internazionale v Liverpool FC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

According to Goal.com, Sadio Mane is open to the prospect of leaving Liverpool this summer if Barcelona come calling. The Catalan giants are seemingly heading in the right direction under Xavi Hernandez.

They have climbed up to third place in La Liga and are favorites to win the Europa League this season. The Blaugrana are expected to bolster their squad this summer.

The Spanish club could also be in the market for a winger this summer if Ousmane Dembele runs down his contract. The Frenchman's deal is set to expire at the end of the season and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his contract. Dutch forwards Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong are also expected to leave the club this summer after falling down the pecking order.

Barcelona have signed a number of players from the Premier League in recent years, including the likes of Eric Garcia, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, and Adama Traore.

The Catalan giants possess a young squad and could be eager to add an experienced forward like Sadio Mane to their squad this summer. The opportunity to be part of Xavi's project at Barcelona might also prove to be an enticing one for Mane.

Edited by Parimal