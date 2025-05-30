"We talked about it and decided" - Carlo Ancelotti details moment he knew his stint at Real Madrid was over

Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that the defeat to Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the Champions League sealed his fate at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian manager parted ways with the LaLiga giants at the end of a disappointing season, where his team failed to win the league and the Champions League.

Ad

Los Blancos also lost to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana final, as well as twice in the league. Ancelotti has since taken charge of the Brazil national team, while Real Madrid have roped in former Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as his successor.

Speaking recently to MARCA, the legendary Italian said that he sat down with the club hierarchy after the Champions League exit and came to a decision regarding his future.

Ad

Trending

"Results were not what we expected, and the team’s play wasn’t great either. It was time to do something. After the tie against Arsenal, we talked about it and decided. It was something we could see coming. The team wasn’t in good shape and we realised it was best for Real Madrid to look for change and for me to look at Brazil," said Ancelotti.

Ad

Carlo Ancelotti is Los Blancos' most successful manager, with 15 titles to his name over two stints. The Italian manager registered 161 wins and 37 defeats from 234 games across competitions in his second stint at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Have Real Madrid secured the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid have announced the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool. The English right-back's contract with the Reds was due to expire at the end of next month, and he had previously stated that he would leave Anfield this summer.

Ad

Los Blancos were expected to sign Alexander-Arnold for free once his contract runs out. However, with the FIFA Club World Cup just around the corner, the LaLiga giants have now accelerated their plans.

According to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have agreed to pay Liverpool €10m to sign the 26-year-old before his contract expires. That could enable the player to feature at the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 14.

The Spanish giants will also cover Alexander-Arnold's wages for the months of June and July. The Englishman joins Los Blancos having won his second Premier League title this season. He has agreed on a six-year deal with the club until 2031.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More