“We talked about everything” - Didier Deschamps opens up on Karim Benzema’s return to the French national side

Karim Benzema returned to the French national team after six years when Didier Deschamps unveiled his squad for the European Championship over the summer. The tactician has opened up on what happened behind the scenes in the build-up to the Real Madrid striker's recall.

Deschamps has confirmed that he spoke with Benzema ahead of his return to international action at the Euros. The France manager stressed that it was a well-analyzed decision to link up with the forward once again as both parties need each other.

"Our meeting was a first step. We had a common need to see and speak to each other. We talked about everything, going back on it all."

He explained during an interview with RMC Sport:

"The most important thing is to be willing to meet to speak at length. Our meeting was a first step, regardless of who took the initiative. It went very well. I can’t go back in time, things happened as they did. [Benzema and I had] a common need to see and speak to each other."

"We spoke about everything, going back on it all. We spoke and I did my own analysis. We both knew that we needed to see each other."

Karim Benzema enjoyed a prolific outing with France at the Euros over the summer. The Real Madrid star bagged four goals for his national team in four appearances in the tournament. Unfortunately, Les Bleus were eliminated in the Round of 16 stage after losing a penalty shootout to Switzerland.

Didier Deschamps has praised the striker for his performances, adding that he doesn't regret calling him back into the squad.

OptaJose @OptaJose 43 - Karim Benzema has scored 43 goals between @realmadriden (34 in 45 games) and France 🇫🇷 (9 in 13) in 2021 in all competitions, more than in any other calendar year since his arrival at Real Madrid in 2009/10. Golden. 43 - Karim Benzema has scored 43 goals between @realmadriden (34 in 45 games) and France 🇫🇷 (9 in 13) in 2021 in all competitions, more than in any other calendar year since his arrival at Real Madrid in 2009/10. Golden. https://t.co/3AuaOjVX5U

The tactician was quoted as saying:

"I have no regrets on Benzema’s return. He played well. He was also upset that [the Euros] ended early. But don’t say that France didn’t perform. We were knocked out prematurely."

Karim Benzema firing on all cylinders this season

Striker Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid's standout performer this season

Karim Benzema isn't showing any signs of slowing down. The striker has been a force to be reckoned with since the campaign kicked off, providing answers in front of goal to keep Real Madrid afloat.

The 33-year-old has bagged 17 goals and eight assists for Los Blancos in 20 appearances across all competitions so far. Only time will tell how many more goals and assists he will record by the end of the campaign.

