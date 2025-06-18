"We talked about it" - Xabi Alonso comments on Rodrygo's Real Madrid future amid Arsenal interest

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso addressed speculation about Brazilian forward Rodrygo's future at the club amid reported transfer interest from Arsenal. The attacker has been linked to an exit from the Bernabeu amid reduced game time.

After Kylian Mbappe's arrival in the summer of 2024, he has taken up a more important role in the attack at Real Madrid. This decreased Rodrygo's game time significantly last season. The Brazilian recorded 14 goals and 10 assists in 51 outings across competitions. The forward's decreasing importance in the team led to reports of him considering an exit from the Bernabeu. Multiple big European sides, including Arsenal and Manchester City, were linked to signing him as well.

In the pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid's FIFA Club World Cup clash against Al-Hilal, coach Xabi Alonso weighed in on Rodrygo's future. The German said (via Tribal Football):

"I know what happened at the end of the season, which was not easy, but he took some time off, which did him good. We talked about it, and I see him wanting to have fun, especially by making the most of his quality. We talked about it, we shared it, and now it's time to put it into practice."

Amid exit speculation, Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Rodrygo this summer. The Gunners are in dire need of new forwards ahead of next season, with Nico Williams and Rodrygo being their major targets. Williams is reportedly prioritizing a move to Barcelona, leaving the Brazilian as a major target.

However, the 24-year-old does not seem eager to leave Real Madrid. Los Blancos will also not let him leave for a small amount, with his reported price being around €90 million.

Arsenal are keen on signing Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz if Rodrygo deal does not materialize: Reports

According to Fichajes (h/t The Mirror), Arsenal are eyeing Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz as an alternative to Rodrygo this summer. Despite being a talented attacking prospect, Diaz is not a regular starter for Los Blancos, due to Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo ahead of him.

Per the report, Arsenal believe Brahim Diaz could be a more affordable option for them to bolster their attack compared to Rodrygo's high price. The Gunners are reportedly open to shelling out around €50 million to sign Diaz. However, the transfer seems unlikely as reports suggest Diaz has agreed to sign a contract extension at Real Madrid.

The Moroccan winger's current contract runs out in June 2027, but he has reportedly agreed to extend it for another two years. However, his role could change with Los Blancos bringing in new signing Franco Mastantuono this summer. A move to Arsenal could have seen him get more regular playtime.

