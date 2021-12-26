"We talked and we joked" - Bonucci reveals details of phone call with Cristiano Ronaldo on 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has spoken about Italy's chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the potential face-off against former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bonucci was interviewed by RaiSports about the Italian national team and their playoff game against North Macedonia on March 24th. He said:

"We have to concentrate on what goes off the pitch and in March we will meet again. I am convinced that we would have learned what happened in the autumn and we will play two great games. Going to play in Sicily means a lot for us and I'm sure a lot of fans will be waiting for us."

If Italy beat North Macedonia, they will go on to face the winner of the playoff game between Portugal and Turkey. It's very likely that Roberto Mancini's men will come up against Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bonucci and Cristiano Ronaldo were teammates for three years at Juventus and the Italian revealed that he had already spoken to the Portuguese superstar about their potential clash. He explained:

"We talked and we joked, then after what happens on the pitch it will happen there. He knows that he is taking them!"

Leonardo Bonucci needs no extra motivation for March 💪 “I want to give a gift to my sons…they’ve never seen Italy play at the World Cup before”Leonardo Bonucci needs no extra motivation for March 💪 https://t.co/QGbArUUi4e

Both Italy and Portugal are seen as European powerhouses and are favourites to advance to the final stage of the playoffs. However, this World Cup will most likely be the final one of both Bonucci and Cristiano Ronaldo's careers. It is a huge shame that one of them will have to miss out.

Portugal will look to Cristiano Ronaldo to help them qualify

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo will no doubt be the main man for Portugal in their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Manchester United man has been impressive this season and should go into the playoffs in fine form, barring injury.

Even if Cristiano Ronaldo is not in form, Portugal will have a plethora of stars to call upon to help them qualify for the World Cup. The likes of Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes have proven on multiple occasions that they have the quality to win games for both club and country. However, taking down the Euro 2020 winners in Italy will not be an easy ask for Portugal.

