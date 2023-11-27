"We aren't talking about central strikers" – Robbie Savage names player Arsenal must sign next

Ex-Wales international Robbie Savage has claimed that Arsenal should lure Kaoru Mitoma away from Brighton & Hove Albion in the future.

The Gunners, who splashed over £200 million on transfer fees earlier this summer, currently have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as their starting wide operators. They also have Leandro Trossard as a versatile offensive choice and Reiss Nelson as a fringe option to call upon.

During a recent chat with ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton on the BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, Savage asserted that Arsenal should sign a new winger instead of a striker. He said (h/t HITC):

"I would go for Mitoma as a wide player. We aren't talking about central strikers. The Arsenal fan [on the phone] said they only have Saka and Martinelli as wide players, so I would go for Mitoma."

Mitoma, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, has emerged as one of the most exciting Premier League wingers since the start of last season. He has registered 13 goals and 13 assists in 4309 minutes of action, across 58 games, for Roberto De Zerbi's side so far.

Thomas Partey could secure Arsenal exit in January next year, suggests transfer insider

During a recent interaction with GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones was queried if Thomas Partey could depart the Gunners in the winter transfer window. He replied:

"It is definitely possible. It is heading towards probable that he ends up leaving Arsenal. Clubs are starting to understand the situation that will be needed to sign him. I think that the fact he has had a couple of injuries this season makes it a little bit more difficult because clubs will be a little bit more wary about what they're actually getting here."

Providing insight into Partey's situation at the Gunners, Jones added:

"They'll want to know the full story around what is going on with Thomas Partey right now and how he is feeling personally. What is the situation surrounding him right now? There's a lot to take in here, I think. But, certainly, his time at Arsenal is ticking down. It wouldn't surprise me at all if he ended up leaving in January."

Partey, who joined Mikel Arteta's outfit from Atletico Madrid for £45 million in 2020, is currently out of action due to a serious thigh injury. He is expected to return next January, according to The Standard.

So far this season, the 30-year-old has made five overall appearances.