"We are in talks" - Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United have offered contract to 35-year-old star

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United have offered a new contract to Jonny Evans.

The Northern Irishman joined the Red Devils in the middle of July on a short-term deal for pre-season. His contract expires on 31 August but Ten Hag has confirmed that the club want to extend it further.

The Dutchman said at his pre-match press conference before the league game against Tottenham Hotspur later today (19 August) [h/t Sky Sports]:

"We will see what happens. We are in talks and when we have news we will bring that, as always. For this month, Jonny is under contract. Yeah, otherwise we wouldn't be talking [if he wants Evans to stay]."

It seems Evans, 35, has left a strong impression on Ten Hag in pre-season. He is well aware of Manchester United's culture and ambitions, considering he made 198 senior appearances for them while he was on their books from 2004 to 2015.

It remains to be seen what role the former Leicester City centre-back will undertake with the first team if he pens a new deal. He wasn't in the matchday squad for his club's 1-0 Premier League win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 14 August.

Erik ten Hag says the onus is on Harry Maguire to prove himself at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag's feelings on Harry Maguire at Manchester United have been clear. He doesn't see him as his starting centre-back.

Ten Hag signed Lisandro Martinez last year to replace Maguire in the starting XI and stripped the Englishman of his captaincy earlier this summer. According to Sky Sports, he was set to move to West Ham United in a £30 million deal this month before talks broke down.

According to the report, the Red Devils would have been left with very little time to bring in a replacement for the 30-year-old. Asked about the former Leicester City skipper's situation at Old Trafford, Ten Hag said, via the aforementioned source:

"It's up to him [what role Maguire will have]. He knows what I expect from him. He can do it and I've told you many times before that he has the ability to do it, so now he has to show it. It's about character, to be convinced, and to play the role. He has all the abilities to do it and it's up to him."

Maguire, who has two years left on his contract at the club, was an unused substitute as his team beat Wolves at home.