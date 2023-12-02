"We are in talks" - Erik ten Hag confirms they are working to stop Manchester United star from playing for national team

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the club are in talks with the Cameroon Football Federation to stop goalkeeper Andre Onana from going to the Africa Cup of Nations in January-February 2024.

Onana has had a sub-par start to life at Old Trafford and several of his mistakes have cost the club multiple points, especially in the Champions League. He was at fault directly for Achraf Hakimi's second goal in a recent 3-3 draw with Galatasaray.

According to The Sun, the Cameroon international, who retired from the national side at the FIFA World Cup last year only to return later, is fearful that he could lose his starting spot at Manchester United if second-choice Altay Bayindir performs well while he is away on national duty.

Ten Hag, however, has now confirmed that they are in talks with Cameroon over the possibility of Onana missing the upcoming continental tournament. He told the media (via The Sun):

“When they call him, he has to go. But we are in talks.”

Notably, the goalkeeper cannot turn down a Cameroon call-up as he risks a FIFA ban from playing for his club for the duration of the tournament. Therefore, the Red Devils are hoping to strike an agreement with the Cameroon Football Federation to allow the goalkeeper to play for the club.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag terms Andre Onana "second-best goalkeeper" in the Premier League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed goalkeeper Andre Onana after his mistakes cost the side two points in a recent Champions League group-stage encounter against Galatasaray.

He told the media ahead of the Red Devils' Premier League showdown against Newcastle United (via The Sun):

“If you analyze it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats. His expected preventing goals is second-best. He’s doing well. Also, he knows that in the Champions League he makes some mistakes, but all over you see the first five months he is doing particularly well.”

United are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 24 points after 13 games and can possibly leapfrog fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur if they manage to defeat Newcastle and Spurs lose their league game against Manchester City.