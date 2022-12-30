"We had talks" - Jurgen Klopp confirms he wants Liverpool star to sign new deal at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he has held talks with Roberto Firmino over a new deal.

Firmino, 31, has impressed this season despite many envisioning he would be handed a more withdrawn following the acquisition of club-record signing Darwin Nunez.

The Brazilian has featured 21 times across competitions, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.

Firmino's contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season, but Klopp has revealed talks have taken place over an extension.

The German coach insists that he wants the veteran striker to remain with the Reds beyond 2023.

He said (via 90min):

“We had talks with Bobby. From my point of view, I want him definitely to stay. It has no impact. If it affects Bobby then you'd have to ask him.”

Firmino joined Liverpool from Hoffenheim in 2015 for €41 million, becoming a massive hit on Merseyside.

The Brazilian has made 348 appearances, scoring 107 goals and contributing 78 assists.

He is now one of the eldest players in the squad, and his experience could be valuable for the young attackers developing at the club.

Liverpool beat Manchester United to the signing of PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo for €50 million.

The Dutchman joins an already exciting crop of attackers at Anfield, including Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz.

Nunez has struggled for goals since his arrival, netting nine goals in 20 appearances.

Meanwhile, Jota and Diaz have been struck with injury issues. Hence, Firmino is still a key member of Klopp's attack.

He has won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup during his time with the club.

Liverpool continue their pursuit of a top-four finish against Leicester City on December 30

Liverpool are in the race for the top four.

Klopp's men made a disappointing start to the campaign, only winning two of their opening eight league games.

However, their hunt for a top-four finish is back on track, with the Reds winning their last three fixtures. They sit sixth in the league table.

Liverpool face Leicester City tonight (December 30), looking to apply more pressure on Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who sit above them.

The Foxes are 13th in the league, and Klopp's side are expected to beat Brendan Rodgers' men in their final fixture before the new year.

They will move to within a point of fifth-placed United if they secure all three points.

