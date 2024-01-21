"We have a team that nobody really wants to play against" - Jurgen Klopp sends warning to rivals ahead of Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has sent Bournemouth a warning ahead of their Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, January 21.

Liverpool, who are currently on the top of the Premier League table with 45 points, will face Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth. Ahead of the game, Klopp has made a bold claim, saying that no team wants to face Liverpool currently. The Reds have suffered the fewest (1) losses in English top-tier football.

He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"We have a team that nobody really wants to play against again. That's good. We still have to make big steps but you can see it is all going in the right direction. We always need luck."

Klopp also affirmed that the Reds have suffered a lot of injuries this season, which is a concerning issue. The German manager added that December was a tough month for the Anfield outfit but they have enough players who can build a strong playing XI. He said:

"We have not been really lucky this season with injuries which was really not cool. So far we have not had to speak a lot about it because we always had enough players to find a solution but December was brutal."

The likes of Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic have been out from the playing XI for a few months. Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas suffered an injury against Arsenal in December. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai are also sidelined due to respective injuries sustained in the initial weeks of January 2024.

Liverpool are looking forward to signing Arsenal's top transfer target: Report

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a formal proposal for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were the frontrunners in the race to sign the Portuguese defender. However, according to Correio Da Manha, the Reds are looking forward to taking a step further in the race.

Joel Matip suffered an ACL injury last year, which has ruled him out for the remainder of the season. Ibrahima Konate has also been injury-prone. He has missed more than 100 days of action due to knee and muscle injuries since joining the Reds in July 2021 from RB Leipzig.

In addition to that, with Andrew Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, and Trent Alexander-Arnold's injuries, Joe Gomez has been playing as a full-back.

According to the aforementioned report, Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign Goncalo Inacio to accompany Virgil van Dijk and Jarell Quansah in the defense. The Portuguese defender's release clause is expected to be around £55 million.