"We are what we are thanks to what Cristiano did" - Portugal star lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on the national team ahead of Euro 2024

Portugal centre-forward Andre Silva has lauded Cristiano Ronaldo's contribution to the national side ahead of the upcoming Euro 2024.

Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and some of it also has to do with his contributions to Portugal. He has scored 128 goals and provided 46 assists in 206 appearances for them. He led them to the UEFA Euro trophy in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

Cristiano Ronaldo will now hope to help them in the Euro 2024, which could be the 39-year-old's final big tournament with the side. Andre Silva recently spoke about the veteran in an interview with Spanish newspaper AS, saying (via O Jogo):

"A player like Cristiano will always leave something for history and you will always notice the strength and what he created. We are what we are thanks to what Cristiano did.

"My growth was influenced by him. We are inspired by him. The future It's going to be different because of the strength he has, but I hope he's good too."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in terrific form for Portugal following their quarter-final exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored 10 goals in nine appearances in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers as A Selecao won all their games.

Roberto Martinez's side have been drawn alongside Turkiye, Georgia, and the Czech Republic in Group F at the Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a sensational goal as Al-Nassr beat Al-Khaleej

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in prolific form for Al-Nassr this season and it was on display again on Wednesday (April 1). He scored a brace as they beat Al-Khaleej 3-1 in the King Cup of Champions semi-final. Sadio Mane scored the other goal for the Knights of Njad.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a sensational goal. After Al-Khaleej were stretched, goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic moved a bit further away from the goal. The ball eventually fell to the Portuguese as the ball was moving in the opposite direction. However, the forward just hit it on the turn on half volley without taking a touch into the empty net.

Mane then scored a penalty in the 37th minute before Ronaldo made it 3-0 in the 57th minute. Fawaz Al-Torais scored for Al-Khaleej but it was merely a consolation goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 38 goals and provided 12 assists in 39 games across competitions for Al-Nassr this season. They will now face Al-Hilal in the final.