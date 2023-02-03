"We don't think it's massive" - Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Ibrahima Konate's muscle injury. The French defender suffered a knock in the Reds' FA Cup 4th Round exit to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (January 29).

Konate has been in good form for Klopp's side this season, featuring in 10 games across competitions, helping the side keep three clean sheets. This is despite the Merseysiders enduring a difficult campaign.

The injury is the latest fitness problem the Frenchman has suffered this season. He joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2021 for £36 million. Klopp has commented on Konate's injury, saying that the setback was not too impactful (via Liverpool Echo):

"Ibou has a muscle injury and we don't think it's massive. After the game I asked him and he said it was okay. Then treatment, scan and out. It's not cool. Joey (Gomez) and Joel (Matip) played together before so not massive problem, but not perfect."

Konate joins Virgil van Dijk as the latest defender to face a spell sidelined. The latter has been out of action since January 2 after suffering a hamstring injury in a 3-1 defeat to Brentford.

Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (February 4) at Molineaux, hoping to propel themselves up the Premier League table. They are ninth, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by 10 points.

Liverpool boss Klopp is urged to beat Arsenal to sign West Ham United's Declan Rice

The Reds are urged to pursue West Ham's Rice.

West Ham captain Rice has become one of the Premier League's most admired midfielders. He has made 221 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists. The Englishman was appointed as the west London club's captain at the start of the season.

However, he has been unable to help turn around West Ham's dismal campaign of which theysitg lowly in 16th place. Speculation has grown over the 24-year-old departing the London Stadium in the summer. Arsenal and Chelsea are known admirers of Rice.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged Klopp to beat the two London rivals to Rice's signing. He told talkSPORT that he would try to sign the English midfielder and his compatriot Jude Bellingham:

“But I don’t think they just need one; I think they probably need two. I’d go for Bellingham and Rice."

Murphy added:

“I’d try and get them both. Why not? Go hard or go home on two big signings, rather than four or five. Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham walking into that midfield with Thiago… that’s exciting.”

Rice is thought to be valued at around £85 million, per football.london. His contract with the Hammers expires in 2024.

