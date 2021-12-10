“We have been thinking for two years” – Agent Mino Raiola claims he has ‘clear idea’ on Erling Haaland’s next club

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola has revealed that he has a 'clear idea' of where the Norwegian prodigy's future lies.

Raiola stated that he has been weighing up Haaland's options over the last two years. Speaking to Sport 1 (via Marca), the super agent said:

"We have been thinking for two years. We have clear ideas of where Erling Haaland should go. We are not influenced by the market. We can influence [things] with a player like Haaland. It's really a second game parallel to football. Two days of matches and five of rumours."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Mino Raiola to @Sport1 on Haaland future: “We have been thinking for two years. We’ve clear ideas about where Erling should go and of course we look at what the market has to offer. I would be a bad agent if I didn't. We can influence the market with a player like Erling” 🇳🇴 #BVB Mino Raiola to @Sport1 on Haaland future: “We have been thinking for two years. We’ve clear ideas about where Erling should go and of course we look at what the market has to offer. I would be a bad agent if I didn't. We can influence the market with a player like Erling” 🇳🇴 #BVB https://t.co/myJKaLibwr

Reports have suggested that Haaland has a £75 million release clause in his current Borussia Dortmund contract that could get activated next summer. However, Raiola refused to confirm or deny the claims.

The 54-year-old also outlined his relationship with Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc, revealing that it was "very bad" previously. He said:

"I had a very bad relationship with Zorc. But now they respect me. I love to argue, despite not being a man in a suit and tie. I am fat and short. I can go to war for my players. I don't use weapons, in any case. Money doesn't drive me, but always dignity and ambition."

Erling Haaland has been a revelation at Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund in January 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg. He began his career with a hat-trick off the bench and has not looked back since.

In 72 appearances for the German outfit across all competitions, the Norwegian has scored an outstanding 74 goals in addition to providing 19 assists. He also won the DFB Pokal title with the club last season.

bet365 @bet365



Simply outstanding.



#BVB Erling Haaland has scored 74 goals in 72 matches for Borussia Dortmund.Simply outstanding. Erling Haaland has scored 74 goals in 72 matches for Borussia Dortmund.Simply outstanding.#BVB https://t.co/DnSDQemusu

The 21-year-old's current deal with the club is set to run until 2024. However, many expect him to depart for new shores in the 2022 summer transfer window. Multiple clubs are understandably interested in the forward, who is considered a generational footballer by fans and pundits alike.

Also Read Article Continues below

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have all enquired about Haaland, according to various reports. However, Borussia Dortmund are reportedly looking to tie the Norwegian down by offering him a new and improved contract in the near future.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh