"We thought we would be better off with other players" - Xabi Alonso on why Rodrygo did not play vs PSG amid Real Madrid transfer rumors

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has claimed that the decision to leave Rodrygo on the bench against PSG was technical. He did not see the Brazilian fit for the tactics he was using in the match, and hence decided to use other players.

Speaking to the media, Alonso said that he believed it was ideal to take on PSG in the semifinal with the forward line of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Gonzalo Garcia. Los Blancos failed to score against the French side in the 4-0 defeat, and the manager was quizzed by the media on Rodrygo's lack of involvement. He said via MadridXtra:

"No minutes for Rodrygo? Technical decision. We thought we would be better off with other players."

Alonso went on to say that he did not regret the starting XI he went with for the semifinal, though they ended up suffering a big loss. He added via Madrid Universal:

"Do I regret my lineup? No, I never regret the decisions I have to make. You have to accept them."

Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Rodrygo and his entourage will be holding talks with Real Madrid about the Brazilian's future. They are not happy with the 24-year-old being benched for all of the FIFA Club World Cup matches and Los Blancos are ready to accept the decision if the player wants to leave.

Arsenal urged to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid by Emmanuel Petit

Emmanuel Petit spoke to Genting Casino last season and urged Arsenal to make a move for Rodrygo. The Frenchman claimed that the forward was not getting the recognition he deserves at Santiago Bernabeu as the spotlight is always on Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

"He has so much quality, and I have always said he will be such a great player for them. If they cannot sign Williams, Arsenal need to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid as he’s so underrated and gets overshadowed by Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. He reminds me a bit of Sylvain Wiltord when I was at Arsenal. I really think he would be a star at the Emirates and be an amazing player who can play across all three positions across the front line."

"I know he was asked about Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. the other day and he responded: 'I am Rodrygo, look at what I did last season?' This guy is so underrated and perhaps he feels like he is being overshadowed at Real Madrid. In any case, he could be an absolute superstar for Arsenal and I rate him very much. He scores goals, gives assists and gives great energy on the pitch."

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian this summer.

