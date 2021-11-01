"We don't have time for anybody to sulk" - Solskjaer wants Manchester United stars to remain patient for their chance

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted his star players should wait for their chance and support their teammates on the pitch rather than sulk about it.

Solskjaer wants his Manchester United squad to put the team ahead of their individual playing time. However, the United manager was happy with the attitude his team brought during their win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Speaking to the media ahead of Manchester United's Champions League game against Atalanta, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

"We don't have time for anybody to sulk, if you're not in starting XI you are there to support your teammates. The attitude was spot on (vs Spurs). Players want to play, nobody is happy when they don't. It is the team before any individual."

Manchester United secured a welcome 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur to end their four-game winless run in the Premier League. Despite the positive results, there have been talks about the likes of Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek not getting enough opportunities in the squad under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not bothered by criticisms whilst at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that relishes the pressure and criticism he has received over the past few months and they have made him stand up for himself.

The Manchester United boss also stated that he would carry on with his job and not fight with anyone else. Solskjaer added:

"Criticism can make you doubt yourself or you can stand up for yourself. I've always enjoyed it, keep it coming. We've all got different jobs and it is their jobs to give their opinion. I am not here to fight with anyone."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also made a parting comment to Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo after the Portuguese head coach was sacked following their defeat to Manchester United. Solskjaer said:

"It is never nice to see men, good men, lose their jobs. I don't know the situation at Tottenham so can't comment too much. But as a colleague you are never happy when that happens."

Manchester United will take on Atalanta in the Champions League before taking on Manchester City in the league on Saturday, the 6th of November 2021.

