"We do have a title race" - Gary Neville lavishes praise on Liverpool for coping well during Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane's absence

Gary Neville has praised Liverpool for reducing the gap on league leaders Manchester City despite missing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's services for a month.

Pep Guardiola's side enjoyed a 12-point lead over the Merseyside-based club at one point in January. However, the Reds are now just six points behind the Premier League table-toppers with a game in hand.

Many expected Manchester City to extend their lead over Liverpool after the turn of the year, with Salah and Mane heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in January. Jurgen Klopp's side, though, managed to win four of their five games across all competitions in the absence of their star forwards.

Neville has been impressed with how the Anfield outfit remained on Manchester City's tail even when Salah and Mane were away on international duty.

The Manchester United legend feels the Premier League title race is back on.

He said on The Gary Neville Podcast:

"We know Liverpool are a great side, there is no doubt about that, and without Mane and Salah for the last month, which makes it incredibly difficult for them to chase down Manchester City."

"But, if you said to me three, four weeks ago, 'Mane and Salah go to the AFCON and get to the final and Liverpool end up closing the gap on City', I'd say 'No, that is not going to happy' because Manchester City have looked absolutely incredible. But, we do have a title race."

The Merseyside-based club beat Brentford and Leicester City in the Premier League when Salah and Mane were in Cameroon for the AFCON. They scored six goals in those games, while conceding just one.

Klopp's side also beat Arsenal 2-0 on aggregate in the EFL Cup semi-finals in the star duo's absence. They registered a 4-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup as well.

Meanwhile, Salah and Mane helped Egypt and Senegal to the AFCON final respectively. In the end, it was the latter who emerged victorious, with the former left in tears.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Sadio Mane made a special request to not make any reference of him and Senegal winning AFCON ahead of Liverpool's match against Norwich.



This was out of respect to Mo Salah who would have been hurting from his nation's final loss in the tournament.



[The Mirror] Sadio Mane made a special request to not make any reference of him and Senegal winning AFCON ahead of Liverpool's match against Norwich.This was out of respect to Mo Salah who would have been hurting from his nation's final loss in the tournament.[The Mirror] https://t.co/256NbTh9h7

Liverpool to face Leeds United this week

The Reds will have the chance to reduce their gap with Manchester City to three points when they host Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Whites go into the game at Anfield on the back of a four-game winless run.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗠𝗘𝗡



If Liverpool beat Leeds next Wednesday, the gap to Manchester City will be cut to 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟯 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀.𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗠𝗘𝗡 If Liverpool beat Leeds next Wednesday, the gap to Manchester City will be cut to 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟯 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀.𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗠𝗘𝗡 👊🔴https://t.co/cu2zmDnXjs

Liverpool will then face Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on Sunday. They will be hopeful of winning their first trophy of the season at Wembley when they face their Premier League rivals.

Edited by Diptanil Roy