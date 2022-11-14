“We told him to stay, to not leave” – Lionel Messi opens up on ex-Barcelona coach’s Camp Nou exit

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi recently opened up on former Blaugrana coach Luis Enrique's exit from the Camp Nou in 2017.

Enrique had a spectacular stint at Camp Nou after he was appointed manager in 2014, winning nine trophies together with Messi.

They won one UEFA Champions League trophy, two La Liga titles, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one UEFA Super Cup, among other honors during Enrique's reign.

To add to that, Messi and Co. delighted their fans and the footballing world by playing spectacular football during that time.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Messi (135), Suarez (110) & Neymar (81) have combined to score 326 goals out of Barcelona’s 465 goals in all comps under Luis Enrique (70%) Messi (135), Suarez (110) & Neymar (81) have combined to score 326 goals out of Barcelona’s 465 goals in all comps under Luis Enrique (70%) https://t.co/v40eYBzhaL

Enrique left the club at the end of the 2016-17 season after three seasons in charge. Speaking about the now Spain national coach, Messi recently said in an interview (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I came back from Argentina after the holidays and we played on January 2 or 3, I don't remember well, and I ended up going to the bank and we had an argument that lasted a little while... but then we had a spectacular relationship until the last day, when he decided to leave and we told him to stay, not to leave, that we were fine."

Former Real Madrid star wished Barcelona defender Gerard Pique good luck after retirement

FC Barcelona v UD Almeria - LaLiga Santander

Gerard Pique recently announced his retirement from football. The Barcelona legend struggled for form this campaign and decided to hang up his boots last week.

Former Real Madrid captain Fernand Hierro wished Pique good luck for his future life after retiring from football. Speaking to Diario AS, Hierro said (via Barca Universal):

"More than anything, I was surprised by the moment [Pique’s early retirement], the immediacy of his decision. He has been one of the best centre-backs in the world. The partnership that he has formed for a long time with Ramos has been unmatched."

He added:

"I wish him all the best in his life. I have known him for a long time and have had very enriching conversations with him. He is a very prepared boy and I am very fond of him,”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Pique went through all the emotions after the final game of his career 🥺 Pique went through all the emotions after the final game of his career 🥺 https://t.co/xIr4YrOZOu

Pique also recently clarified his decision to hang up his boots as he told Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos:

“There are many reasons. People already know that I started the season with a conversation with Xavi, who told me that it was going to be difficult for him to play.”

Pique played 616 games for Barcelona and won three UEFA Champions League trophies and eight La Liga titles, among other honors.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes