“We took it easy” - Al-Hilal appear to taunt Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami with post celebrating 4-3 win in Riyadh Season Cup

Al-Hilal beat Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 4-3 during their Riyadh Season Cup clash. The competition is part of a sports and entertainment festival called the Riyadh Season, which is sponsored by the government.

The Saudi Arabian side took to Instagram after the game to celebrate the win, appearing to taunt their MLS counterparts with the caption:

"Well, we took it easy. It’s FULL-TIME."

The match was intense, with the hosts taking a quick 2-0 lead. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored first, powering his clinical finish beyond the goalkeeper. His effort was followed three minutes later by Abdullah Al-Hamddan, who was able to make the best of a poor clearance from the visitors.

Inter Miami's new signing Luis Suarez scored before halftime, making it 2-1 and marking his first-ever goal for his new club. Lionel Messi had a goal disallowed for offside but Al Hilal's Michael Delgado scored a header to put Hilal's lead at 3-1.

David Ruiz sparked a potential comeback for Miami, as he earned the penalty that Messi scored. The 19-year-old midfielder also got on the scoresheet with an impressive shot to tie the game at 3-3.

The match was closer than Al-Hilal's Instagram post may reveal, as it took the Saudi Arabian side till the 88th minute to clinch the win. Malcolm was on target as he scored a powerful header from Yasir Al Shahrani's cross to seal the 4-3 victory.

Inter Miami's tough preseason continues as Lionel Messi prepares for full MLS season

Inter Miami are still looking for their first preseason win. They have had two draws and a loss in three games, which will concern manager Tata Martino.

Against Al-Hilal, Lionel Messi played more minutes than he had in prior games but was taken off in the 87th minute, just before the Saudi side scored the winning goal. He will keep looking to improve on his match fitness, with the MLS season now around the corner.

Last year, there were talks about Messi joining Al-Hilal after leaving Paris Saint-Germain but he opted to move to Miami instead. He has helped the Herons win the Leagues Cup - their first trophy - while driving them to the US Open Cup final.

The Argentine legend will be aiming for more success in his first full season with the team, as he failed to help them reach the playoffs after joining in the middle of last season. Their next game in Saudi Arabia is against Al Nassr, where they may face Cristiano Ronaldo, who could potentially be sidelined due to injury.