"We trust each other well, he knows he can always rely on me" - Barcelona star speaks on his relationship with boss Hansi Flick

Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen has opened up on his relationship with manager Hansi Flick. The shotstopper explained that 'trust' forms the foundation of his relationship with the experienced German tactician.

Ter Stegen suffered a complete rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee in a 5-1 LaLiga win over Villarreal in September 2024. The club captain had to undergo surgery, which sidelined him for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign.

He recently returned to full fitness and made his return to the first team in a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid in LaLiga (May 4). His road to recovery was captured in its entirety in a documentary recorded by Barca One. In the video, Ter Stegen was asked about his relationship with Flick and how his support helped him through the tough period. He said (via Barca Universal):

"We've known each other before, and we trust each other well. He knows he can always rely on me. It was great for me to be around the team because I could also see the dynamics. We have a good relationship and we talk about many things, not just football."

Prior to his injury, Ter Stegen was regarded by many one of the best goalkeepers in world football. Overall, he has kept 175 clean sheets in 422 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, helping them win 19 trophies.

However, despite his return, Barca have been strongly rumoured with a move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia as a long-term option. A potential move for the 24-year-old could mean that Ter Stegen takes up a smaller role in the squad or even departs the club on a permanent transfer.

"I feel better than ever" - Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen makes claim after returning from injury

Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen has claimed that he is at peak fitness despite recently making his return from a long-term knee injury.

In a documentary released by Barca One, the German shotstopper claimed (via Barca Universal):

"I have improved a lot. In the last eleven years, I have never been better physically. I feel better than ever. I am very grateful for how, not only the Barca fans, everyone was respectful and affectionate with me when I was injured. I’ll never forget it."

While Ter Stegen's name has not explicitly been mentioned in any transfer rumors, doubts have been cast about his future at Barcelona. With experienced veteran Wojciech Szczesny in top form and a move for Espanyol's Joan Garcia rumored, there is a possibility that Ter Stegen becomes surplus to requirements.

