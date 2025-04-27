“We are trying to do something" - Manchester United manager takes aim at Marcus Rashford

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has taken another cheeky dig at Marcus Rashford. The Portuguese hinted that the need for the club was to remove those who did not believe his tactics more than their goals.
Speaking to the media, Amorim claimed that Manchester United made the decision not to sign replacements for Rashford and Antony after their loan moves in January. He added that it was his idea to trim the squad and said via Tribal Football:
"In January we lost players - and you are talking about Rashford and Antony. We lost these players and we didn't bring new ones in. It was a risk. But I think that there are things here that are more important than to score 10 more goals this season. We are trying to do something that is more important. We can hurt the squad now because in the future it is going to help the club. I think we are on that path. Like I said, in that moment, it was my idea. But I tried to help the team - and also help those players who need something different. That's all."
Marcus Rashford has done well at Aston Villa but is set to be out for the rest of the season. Antony has been doing well at Real Betis and Manchester United are open to letting him leave this summer.
Manchester United manager took a dig at Marcus Rashford in January
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim claimed in January that he would play the club's 63-year-old goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital ahead of Marcus Rashford. He claimed that the Englishman does not believe in his tactics and said via ESPN:
"The reason is the training, the way I see what footballers should do in training, in life, it's every day, every detail. So if things don't change, I will not change. It's the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum, if you do the right things, we can use every player. And you can see it today on the bench, we miss a little bit of pace to go and change the game, move some pieces. But I prefer it like that.
"I will put Vital on before I put a player on that don't give the maximum every day. So I will not change in that department."
Manchester United have avoided relegation this season despite their poor form. They are 14th in the league table with 39 points from 34 matches.