"We have two Champions League, what does Arsenal have?" - Porto star sends strong message to Gunners ahead of UCL showdown

FC Porto midfielder Alan Varela has sent a strong message to Arsenal ahead of their showdown in the UEFA Champions League on March 12.

Speaking to the media ahead of their trip to London, Varela sounded confident and upbeat about his team's chances. He mentioned the Porto squad are not intimidated by Mikel Arteta's team.

"We don't care about Arsenal's big victories. The victory over Sheffield by six does not scare us.

"We defeated Benfica by five, which is considered a historic pillar of the history of the Champions League, and we have two Champions League. What does Arsenal have?"

FC Porto have won the Champions League on two occasions separated by nearly 20 years. They first lifted the trophy in 1986-87 while it was still the old format, followed by their famous win in 2003-04 under Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have come closest to winning the Champions League in 2006. They met Barcelona in the final and lost 2-1 after going down to 10 men after Jens Lehmann was sent off.

However, the Gunners will take comfort in the fact that Porto have failed to register a single win on English soil in 22 previous attempts. Additionally, the Portuguese side have lost their last three games at the Emirates Stadium by a combined score of 11-0.

While it won't be easy for the Gunners to overturn the deficit, they will look to put their best foot forward against FC Porto.

Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny inaugurates multi-faith prayer room at Emirates Stadium

Mohamed Elneny has slowly and surely become a fan-favorite during his time with the club. Although game-time has been reduced of late, the Egyptian's activities off the pitch always earn him a lot of good wishes.

In another such move, Elneny has now inaugurated a multi-faith prayer room at the Emirates Stadium. He believes this will allow current and future players to open up more and feel at home whilst technically at their workplace.

The player posted the news on his social media and was seen cutting a red ribbon to officially open the room for players and staff.

Mohamed Elneny has played just 95 minutes across six appearances for the Gunners this season as he has fallen down the pecking order and also struggled with a knee injury.