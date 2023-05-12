"We understand each other, sometimes even without looking" - Bruno Fernandes opens up on his connection with Manchester United teammate

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has reflected on his on-field understanding with teammate Marcus Rashford.

The attacking duo have been at the forefront of United's push for trophies and forged a devastating partnership in the offensive vanguard. Fernandes, their creative talisman, has generated 34 chances for Rashford this season. He has assisted the forward six times in the Premier League, the most from one player to another.

Speaking of their attacking partnership for the club's website, the Portuguese ace stated that the pair enjoy a great on-field connection. He said:

“I think we have a great connection and I know Marcus. I know which kind of movement he wants to do. Marcus knows where I can put the ball, where I want him to go when I have the ball in some places on the pitch."

He added:

“So we have that connection that we understand each other, even sometimes without looking at each other and just finding the spaces.”

Manchester United could be on their way back to the UEFA Champions League next season as they sit in fourth place with 63 points from 34 games. Rashford and Fernandes have a big role to play behind this, contributing almost 45% of their 49 league goals (16 and 6 respectively).

Another reason Fernandes stated for his excellent pairing with Rashford is their large number of appearances together over the past three years. He added:

“As I said, it's with game time. The more and more you play with them you get that connection. Obviously with Rashy it’s been three years and I think we've been playing almost every time together. So that connection gets built more easily."

The pair, however, might not be seen together in Manchester United's next game. Rashford is doubtful for their Premier League clash away against Wolverhampton on Saturday (May 13) due to an injury.

Bruno Fernandes has been Manchester United's creative force since arriving

Speaking of Bruno Fernandes' exceptional creative skills, he's relentlessly conjured goalscoring opportunities for his teammates since joining Manchester United from Sporting CP in January 2020.

The numbers don't lie. He has created 258 chances created in the league, more than any player has managed during that time frame.

A direct and energetic box-to-box playmaker with an incredible passing range, Fernandes is among the best attacking midfielders in the circuit right now. With a total of 61 goals scored in all competitions from 180 appearances, it's safe to say he also possesses a keen eye for goal. He has provided 53 assists in that time as well.

He also led the side in the absence of captain Harry Maguire. Erik ten Hag has often preferred to bench Maguire this season, meaning Fernandes has led Manchester United.

He led them to the Carabao Cup trophy. They have also reached the FA Cup final, where they will face Manchester City on June 3.

