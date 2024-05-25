"We understand the people's frustration" - Inter Miami boss defends decision to rest Lionel Messi amid fan backlash

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino has defended his decision to rest the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets for the MLS clash with Vancouver Whitecaps this weekend. Following a backlash from supporters, the coach explained that the decision was made to protect the players amid a congested schedule.

Inter Miami's 16th MLS fixture of the season will see them go head-to-head with Vancouver Whitecaps at the BC Place Stadium on Sunday (May 26). Supporters who were looking forward to seeing Lionel Messi and his partners-in-crime participate in the game have now had their hopes dashed.

Expand Tweet

Tata Martino has excluded the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and his former Barcelona colleagues from his squad for the game. This didn't sit well with the fans who have expressed their displeasure, forcing the tactician to come out and clear the air about their omission.

"We trained yesterday. When we finished, I conferred with the coaching staff and talked with the players, and at that moment we decided that they would not form part of the team," Martino told reporters Friday (via ESPN).

"We understand the people's frustration, especially in wanting to see these players but it is our job as the coaching staff to make these decisions that are uncomfortable."

The Inter Miami boss further stressed that the decision was made for the well-being of the players.

"We understand what these players provoke in the league and other markets, but we have to take these measures that are sometimes unpleasant for people. But they are beneficial for the players," the manager said.

"We can't announce with 20 days' notice what our movements will be. We analyzed the situation on Thursday because we have three games in a week, but sometimes, unfortunate things happen that don't allow for players to participate in a certain match," he added.

Expand Tweet

After sitting this one out on Sunday, Lionel Messi is expected to return to the line-up when the Miami outfit lock horns with Atlanta United in their next game on Thursday (May 30).

Lionel Messi's numbers for Inter Miami so far this season

The Argentine icon has taken up from where he left off last season. He's enjoying another prolific outing in front of goal, scoring consistently and setting up his teammates as Inter Miami fights for silverware across multiple fronts.

So far, Lionel Messi has recorded 12 goals and 11 assists in 13 appearances for Tata Martino's side across all competitions. That includes 10 goals and nine assists in the MLS, as well as two goals and as many assists in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

As it stands, the Miami outfit occupies the top spot in the MLS Eastern Conference table with 31 points in 15 games - one point above second-placed Cincinnati, who have a game in hand.