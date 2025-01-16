“We are unlucky we didn’t score 10” - Arsenal star makes emphatic claim as he reflects on derby win against Tottenham

Declan Rice has claimed that Arsenal could have scored 10 goals against Tottenham Hotspur in their recent Premier League face-off. The north London derby at the Emirates on Wednesday, January 15, ended 2-1 in favor of the Gunners.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Rice was disappointed that his side didn't score more goals against Spurs despite dominating the proceedings. Reflecting on the game, he said:

"We are unlucky we didn’t score 10, that’s the feeling. We don’t need a message, playing Spurs, if you can’t get up for that hen you shouldn’t ne playing football. We could have had another five or six and that is a disappointing thing. Tonight meant more than anything. From the first minute, the first 45 was pure domination, you can tell it was a derby. These boys want more, they want to be tested."

Arsenal defeated Tottenham despite going 1-0 down following an early goal from Son Heung-min. Gabriel and Leandro Trossard scored in quick succession just before halftime to overturn the game and Mikel Arteta's side held on until the end.

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Arsenal players after Tottenham win

Mikel Arteta was proud of his Arsenal players after the win over Tottenham. He claimed that the match was a test for his players and they showed the right attitude on the pitch. He told the press after the game:

"Very proud of the team, I think we were sensational. I think it was a good test to see after two big performances and not get rewarded in two different competitions you have to play the biggest game of the season for our people, in those conditions.

"It's a test of attitude, what we are made of, the courage that we have, we really cared only about a result or the performance and how much we can do in terms of what is required in the game to be better than the opposition and I think we played from minutes one with and without the ball to hurt them.

"I think we fully deserved to win the game and I think we made a lot of people really happy but really proud to see a team that behaves the way they have played again."

Second-placed Arsenal are now four points behind leaders Liverpool in the league table but the Reds have a game in hand. The Gunners are looking to win the league title this season after finishing second in the last two seasons.

