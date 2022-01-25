"We used to argue every training session"- Rio Ferdinand reveals player at Manchester United he fought with every single day 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed he used to argue a lot with Wayne Rooney during their stint together at Old Trafford. Rooney and Ferdinand were part of a hugely successful Manchester United side that won everything in club football.

The forward eventually went on to become United’s record goal-scorer. Ferdinand remains one of the best centre-backs to have ever played for the club.

5 years ago today, Wayne Rooney became #MUFC 's all time goalscorer 5 years ago today, Wayne Rooney became #MUFC's all time goalscorer ❤https://t.co/xHqyf5KqhZ

The duo’s competitive edge and desire to win meant there were disagreements on the training ground. Ferdinand opened up on how the two didn’t always see eye to eye in games and in training sessions:

“I used to have him on a bit of string. We used to argue every training session. Me and him used to swear at each other and argue like you’d never know.

“In games and in training all the time. That anger, whether same team or opposite team it didn’t matter, I’d be shouting at him about something, he’d be shouting at me about something, just growling,” Ferdinand told Vibe With Five.

Manchester United are yet to replicate their successful spine under Sir Alex Ferguson

United’s British core under Sir Alex Ferguson is yet to be replicated since the legendary Scottish manager’s retirement.

While the likes of Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire have done well, they are yet to show consistency to be put in the same category as their predecessors.

Rashford has progressed well at United, but the forward’s goal-droughts are often longer than his purple patches.

Rooney, on the other hand, was one of the most consistent goal-scoring forwards during his spell at Manchester United.

The same can be said about Harry Maguire, who makes too many mistakes at the back when compared to Rio Ferdinand.

The Red Devils are building in the right direction under Ralf Rangnick. They have some talented players in the form of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho, and need the right manager at the helm to progress.

Rangnick’s arrival has seen a change in form, and performances on the pitch have improved.

The Red Devils need some continuity and a clear game plan on the pitch for the younger players to progress and go anywhere close to the likes of Rooney and Ferdinand.

