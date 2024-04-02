“We used to bury him” - Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United legend always suffered during Rondos in training

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Patrice Evra used to have a hard time during the team training rondos.

A clip of Erling Haaland struggling in a rondo drill went viral recently. Ferdinand has now looked back at which players did the best and the worst during the rondo drills during his time as a United player.

The former defender clarified that Cristiano Ronaldo was never part of the drill with him as the younger players used to train separately. Ferdinand named Roy Keane as the player who did the best in training and said (via United in Focus):

"You know who was good and people won't even think about it in the rondos, Roy Keane, he used to slap the ball in, down the side, ah mate."

He added:

"Laurent Blanc was the king of nutmegs and Ruud van Nistelrooy, top. Scholsey was good, Veron. Giggsy had the sly megs, no look on lock, Carrick."

Speaking about which teammate found it hard, Ferdinand said:

"Patrice Evra was always in the middle, we used to bury him."

During his time as a Manchester United player, Rio Ferdinand played alongside some modern-day greats. The names he mentioned in the conversation are a testament to the quality United used to possess in the club's golden years.

A look at Patrice Evra's Manchester United career

While Patrice Evra might have had a hard time during rondos, he is a bona-fide Manchester United legend. The Frenchman had a glittering career and won 14 trophies, including five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League during his time at Old Trafford.

Evra joined the Red Devils from AS Monaco back in 2005 and went on to make 379 appearances for the Manchester outfit, scoring 10 goals and providing 38 assists. He is one of the best left-backs in United's history and also captained the team.

The defender left the Red Devils in 2014 to join Juventus and also played for Olympique de Marseille and West Ham United before hanging up the boots in 2019. Evra also made 81 appearances for France at the international level.

