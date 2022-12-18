"We utterly failed to show up" - Didier Deschamps devastated as France go 2-0 down against Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup final

France manager Didier Deschamps lost his cool at half-time after Argentina earned a 2-0 lead in the first half of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final today (December 18).

Angel Di Maria earned a penalty for La Albiceleste midway through the first half. He was apparently brought down by Ousmane Dembele inside the area and the referee pointed to the spot immediately.

Messi made no mistake in converting it from the spot. The Argentine captain has now scored six goals in the FIFA World Cup and is leading the race for the Golden Boot.

Di Maria scored the second for his side in the 35th minute. He finished off an exquisite team move with a cool finish after being perfectly set up by Alexis Mac-Alister.

Didier Deschamps was left agitated by his team's performance. The France manager told Telefoot at half-time:

"We utterly failed to show up in the 1st half. We expected (their intensity), we neither had the correct attitude nor the correct response. It will take a lot to worry them & come back. They are really playing a World Cup final."

Deschamps brought on Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram in place of Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud in the 40th minute itself.

France will need to conjure up something magical here if they are to defend their title.

