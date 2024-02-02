"We've already seen how close it is between these two sides" - Chris Sutton predicts scoreline for PL fixture between Arsenal and Liverpool

Chris Sutton thinks the title race will be blown wide open this weekend as he's backed Arsenal to beat Liverpool on Sunday (February 4).

Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders are the team to catch at the moment amid a stellar run of form in the league. His troops sit top of the Premier League with a five-point lead over both second-placed Manchester City and the third-placed Gunners.

City have a game in hand and have got back to their best following the return of Kevin De Bruyne. Pep Guardiola will have an eager eye on how things pan out at the Emirates this weekend.

Sutton has predicted Arsenal to come out triumphant and hand Liverpool just their second league defeat of the season. The Premier League legend alluded to Klopp's side's 2-0 win away in the FA Cup third round against Mikel Arteta's men (via BBC Sport):

"We've already seen how close it is between these two sides when they've met before this season, and the Gunners missed a load of chances when Liverpool came to the Emirates and won in the FA Cup last month."

Many were expecting the north Londoners to be in the market for a new striker this month. Arteta made no additions to his squad but Sutton doesn't think his attackers will have problems against their title rivals:

"Mikel Arteta's side still don't have a centre-forward but, this time, I think they will finish some of the opportunities they create."

Sutton concluded:

"I'm still not entirely sure why I am going with Arsenal to win this game, because Liverpool will score too, but the Gunners definitely need the points more and I think they will just about do enough to get them. Prediction 2-1."

Arsenal will be buoyed by their recent wins against Crystal Palace (5-0) and Nottingham Forest (2-1). They were in a dismal run of form before that, losing two and drawing one game.

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey for their clash with Liverpool

Thomas Partey won't feature this weekend.

Thomas Partey looked to be closing in on a return from a long-term hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since early October. The holding midfielder missed Ghana's participation at the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

The Ghanian was back in full training this past week ahead of an anticipated return against Liverpool. But, he's suffered a new setback which comes as a massive blow for Arteta and his side.

Arteta confirmed the news during his pre-match press conference (via football.london):

"With Thomas unfortunately we had a little setback a few days ago. He’s not going to be available in the squad. We’ll see if it’s a matter of days of weeks. But he had a little thing."

Partey has missed the majority of Arsenal's season due to constant fitness issues. He's made just five appearances and his situation is a concerning one.

