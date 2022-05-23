"We've always spent the money necessary to sign new players" - Manchester United owner Avram Glazer on summer transfer funds

Manchester United owner Avram Glazer has said that the club always spends the money necessary to build the team amid pressure over recent transfer failings.

United faltered in their 2021-22 campaign, exiting all cup competitions and finishing outside the top four. Many questions have been asked over the club's current demise in terms of their transfer operations and the failures of management.

Erik ten Hag is the man who is set to oversee a huge overhaul of the team this summer. Owner Avram Glazer was pressed for his verdict on the club's current situation. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Sky Sports business correspondent Paul Kelso asked him what he thought of United's season, to which he replied:

"I don't think it's the time to talk about that.

Glazer was then asked if he was disappointed as the owner of the club, to which he responded:

"It is a disappointing season; it's disappointing for everyone, and we're going to work hard to make next season a better season.

Asked about the appointment of Ten Hag and whether he was confident that the Dutch coach would turn the team's fortunes around:

"Yes that's why we hired him; we think he'll do a great job.

Glazer was also asked to comment on United's financial situation and whether they would be able to invest in new players. He replied:

"We've always spent the money necessary to sign new players."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Sky News business correspondent Paul Kelso managed to get a brief word in with Manchester United owner Avram Glazer at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "We've always spent the money"Sky News business correspondent Paul Kelso managed to get a brief word in with Manchester United owner Avram Glazer at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "We've always spent the money" 💰Sky News business correspondent Paul Kelso managed to get a brief word in with Manchester United owner Avram Glazer at the World Economic Forum in Davos. https://t.co/nKdcWuY51s

Manchester United already making changes to transfer strategy

Ralf Rangnick (right) moves into a consultancy role.

Manchester United have already put plans in place to transform the club. A number of departures have been announced in the club;s recruitment and coaching level.

Matt Judge resigned from his role as director of football negotiations, while chief scout Jim Lawlor and head of global scouting Marcel Bout also depart (per The Athletic). Meanwhile, interim manager Ralf Rangnick will resume his new role as a consultant to manager Erik ten Hag. They will work alongside Director of Football John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher.

Rangnick had made it clear the problems that have plagued United in recruitment over the years. The German coach believes too many times the Red Devils have targeted a quick-fix rather than a long-term solution.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Ralf Rangnick has warned that there will be no quick fix at Old Trafford under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. 🗣️ "It's not cosmetic, It's open heart surgery."Ralf Rangnick has warned that there will be no quick fix at Old Trafford under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. 🗣️ "It's not cosmetic, It's open heart surgery."Ralf Rangnick has warned that there will be no quick fix at Old Trafford under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. 🔴 https://t.co/AvYlSVgrsB

The likes of Edinson Cavani and Odion Ighalo, who were signed in the latter stages of their careers, would fall into the former category. Manchester United could now target players as part of a long-term project at Old Trafford, having seen too many failed transfers in recent years.

Edited by Bhargav