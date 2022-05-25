"We’ve articulated our desire" - Liverpool chairman Tom Werner provides crucial contract update on 2 key players 

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has affirmed that the club wants Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to continue at Anfield beyond 2023.

Werner has claimed that the Reds have already let their intentions known, revealing that Assistant Sporting Director Julian Ward is personally taking care of the negotiations.

In Sadio Made and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool have two of the best players in the world at their disposal. The forwards are intelligent, are completely committed to the cause, and have a knack for producing top-drawer performances in crucial matches.

Yet, unless things change for the better in the coming days, both players could leave Anfield as free agents when their contracts expire in 2023.

In an interview with The Athletic, Liverpool chairman Werner was inevitably asked to give a status update about the club’s two biggest players. He replied:

"I'd like to keep those conversations confidential but obviously we've articulated our desire that they remain. Beyond that, I’ll leave that to Julian."

As per The Athletic, the Merseysiders are set to open negotiations with the players' representatives after their Champions League final with Real Madrid on May 28.

Mohamed Salah finished the 2021 Premier League season with the highest number of assists (13) and the joint-highest (23) number of goals.

Sadio Mane, on the other hand, scored 16 times and provided two assists in the Premier League in 2021. His goal tally made him the fifth-highest scorer in the division, behind Salah, Heung-min Son (23), Cristiano Ronaldo (18), and Harry Kane (17).

Liverpool receive partial injury boost ahead of Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp ended the 2021-22 Premier League campaign without two of his key midfielders, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho. While the former was taken off with an Achilles injury, Fabinho couldn't even feature in the final match of the season due to a hamstring problem.

Today (May 25), Fabinho managed to join first-team training for the first time since pulling his hamstring in the 1-2 win over Aston Villa. The player seemed to be without pain and sprightly completed all the drills laid out in front of him.

Thiago Alcantara, unfortunately, was not a part of the training session.

Joe Gomez has also returned to full training and should be fit to take part in Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

