"We’ve binned the Premier League", "What is this lineup" - Arsenal fans react as Mikel Arteta names 2 key stars on bench for Everton clash

Arsenal fans on X are fearing the worst after Mikel Arteta excluded Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka from the starting XI to face Everton. The two sides are set to face each other in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Saturday, April 5.

Ad

David Raya starts in goal for the Gunners. Ben White, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, and Myles Lewis-Skelly make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Jorginho, Mikel Merino, and Declan Rice. Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri, and Raheem Sterling start up front to complete the starting XI.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With Gabriel Magalhaes recently suffering a season-ending hamstring injury, Arteta has opted for a more cautious approach against Everton. Key players like Odegaard, Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Thomas Partey have been rested and are on the bench.

One fan was far from impressed, posting:

"Aka we’ve binned the Premier League."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan questioned:

"What is this lineup Arsenal?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"Can Arteta please explain why Odegaard and Saka are not starting," one fan commented

"This team tells me they finally give up on the prem all eyes on Madrid," another added

"Resting players is the most important thing," one fan insisted

"This screams Arteta is scared of getting any more injuries," another stated

Ad

"Let’s just focus on next season. This lineup says it all," one fan chimed in

"Might just struggle to break Everton down" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold scoreline prediction for Everton vs Arsenal clash

Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson has backed Everton to hold the Gunners to a draw in their upcoming Premier League clash. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, the north London outfit were held to a stalemate on December 14, 2024.

Ad

Mikel Arteta and Co. are in dire need of all three points as they look to stay alive in the title race. They are currently second in the table with 61 points from 30 games, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool. Meanwhile, Everton are 15th with 34 points, having drawn four out of their last five league games.

Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"I think this might be a draw. Knowing David Moyes as I do he’ll make it really, really difficult for Arsenal and there will be tackles flying in and all the rest of it. Arsenal might just struggle to break Everton down."

Lawrenson's Prediction: 1-1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More