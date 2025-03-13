“We’ve done it consistently, and now we want to make the next step” - Mikel Arteta talks up Arsenal chances ahead of Real Madrid showdown

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has asserted his confidence in his side's capability to overcome Spanish giants Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. While the Spanish tactician claimed that the challenge posed by Los Blancos is 'difficult', he said that the Gunners are 'capable' of beating them.

Ad

The North London side secured their passage into the last eight of Europe's premier club competition after demolishing Dutch side PSV in the Round of 16. While the second leg at the Emirates on Wednesday (March 12) ended in a draw, Arteta's side secured a resounding 9-3 victory on aggregate.

On the other hand, Real Madrid had a much tougher path into the quarters. Holding a narrow 2-1 lead from the first leg at the Bernabeu, they were stunned when Conor Gallagher found the back of the net just 27 seconds into the reverse fixture.

Ad

Trending

However, the Merengues held on to the 2-2 aggregate scoreline for the next 119 minutes and secured a 4-2 win on penalties, setting up a mouth-watering clash with Arsenal.

Speaking to reporters about his side's chances against Carlo Ancelotti's team after the game against PSV, Arteta said (via Independent):

"We have to value that and recognise that it is very difficult to do it (back-to-back). We’ve done it consistently, and now we want to make the next step, which is going to be very difficult, but we are very capable."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Up next, Arsenal will be seen in action against London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, March 16.

"You constantly have to be there" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lauds side's consistency ahead of UCL QF vs Real Madrid

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised his side for their consistent performances, claiming that they have been a contender to win every competition.

Ad

Although the Spaniard has won just one major trophy (2019-20 FA Cup) during his six years at the Emirates, he has transformed the Gunners into a well-oiled machine. Under the 42-year-old's leadership, they have finished second in the Premier League for the last three seasons, and have now made it to two consecutive UCL quarterfinals.

After his side overcame PSV in the Round of 16 to set up a quarterfinal date with Real Madrid, Arteta and stressed the importance of consistency. The Spanish tactician said (via Independent):

Ad

"Why is it (consistency) important? Because we want to win. You're going to have to go through the stages, and because the club needs it. We are a club, a team, that wants to be the best and want to be competing with the best clubs in the world. In order to do that, you constantly have to be there. And it's very difficult, but we've done it for two years in a row and we have the capacity and the ability to do it even better."

The tantalizing two-legged UCL quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Arsenal is set to play out next month. The first leg will be played at the Emirates on April 8 and the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback