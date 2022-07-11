"We've had a good pre-season" - Liverpool star raises stakes ahead of Manchester United clash with 'show them who's really boss' claim

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has expressed his excitement ahead of his team's pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Thailand on Tuesday, July 12.

Elliott, who joined the Reds from Fulham in the summer of 2019, has travelled with Liverpool to Bangkok to start their pre-season preparations. Apart from him, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and new signing Darwin Nunez will also be involved.

Ahead of the Reds' friendly against their arch-rivals at the Rajamangala Stadium, Elliott shared his views on the club's website:

"We have had a good pre season so far, hopefully we can put it into the game (vs Manchester United) and show them who's really boss."

The 19-year-old added:

"I feel like I have worked a lot harder this pre-season, especially knowing how big of a season it is. But at the same time, I took my rest as well to make sure I wasn't overdoing myself and overworking myself. So, I think I had that good balance, and I feel as best as ever coming into this pre-season physically, mentally. With everything to come, I feel like it's going to be a great pre-season."

He continued:

"Touring around the world is one thing, but touring around the world with Liverpool and playing for the team and playing in front of the fans again all around the world, I mean, what more can you want to do this pre-season? I'm just so excited, and hopefully we can top off a great pre-season as well as a great season."

Elliott shot to fame following a breakthrough loan spell at EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers last campaign. He featured in just 11 games for Liverpool due to an ankle fracture sustained in the first half of the season.

After the friendly in Thailand, the Jurgen Klopp-managed outfit will face Crystal Palace in Singapore on July 15. The club will take on RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and Strasbourg to complete their preparations for the new season.

Liverpool and Manchester United in race for Nico Williams

According to Fichajes.net, Liverpool and Manchester United are keen to acquire the services of Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams. The report says that a potential deal for the player, as he's contracted till 2024.

Nico, the younger brother of Inaki Williams, rose to prominence last season, breaking through the La Liga club's first-team squad. During the 2021-22 season, he netted three goals in 1631 minutes of action.

