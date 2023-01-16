"We’ve got absolute crabs in midfield" - Ex-Tottenham midfielder delivers damning verdict on Spurs' midfield during Arsenal clash

Arsenal have been the better side by a big margin as they lead Tottenham by a scoreline of 2-0 at the time of writing this piece.

Former Spurs star Jamie O'Hara savaged the midfield of Antonio Conte's team during the game.

A howler from Hugo Lloris handed Arteta's side an early lead. Lloris fumbled Bukayo Saka's cross and the ball ended up in the back of the Frenchman's net.

Martin Odegaard spotted a gap and struck a superb shot to beat Lloris for his team's second.

Spurs were quite even with the Gunners in terms of possession during the first half of the Premier League match. However, they failed to create any substantial threat. Jamie O'Hara slammed Tottenham's midfield for the display as he wrote on Twitter:

"We’ve got absolute crabs in midfield too scared to look forward and actually make a pass."

Tottenham have improved a lot during the second half. Dejan Kulusevski saw two of his efforts go past the post agonizingly.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could have gotten an even better lead during the first half of the game. Odegaard saw one of his long rangers brilliantly saved by Lloris. Thomas Partey's thunderous volley hit the post, leaving the woodwork shaking.

Rio Ferdinand denied Manchester United being Arsenal's direct Premier League challengers

Oxford United v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Manchester United reached the third spot in the league table with their win against Manchester City this week. Rio Ferdinand, however, doesn't believe his former team is a direct challenger for Arsenal yet in the Premier League title race.

He told BT Sport after the Manchester derby (via football.london):

"I’m not going to get carried away. I’m just going to remain calm. I’ve had my little moment of excitement in the studio."

Ferdinand, nonetheless, lauded United's mentality, saying:

"Today, they gathered their concentration, remained calm, came back into the game, and they’ve come out of it with three points. That’s a massive, massive shift in mentality in this squad now, and it only bodes well for the future."

United currently have 38 points in 18 games and are one point behind second-placed Manchester City.

