"We’ve hit him with every superlative under the sun" - Robbie Fowler hails 'phenomenal' Liverpool star's consistent performances

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler hailed Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian King scored the winner against Brentford on Saturday, May 6. The Reds defeated the Bees 1-0 at Anfield to continue their quest for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Reds made a dominant start to the game against Brentford. Salah scored in the 13th minute after slamming in Virgil van Dijk's headed pass to give Liverpool the lead.

This was the Egyptian's record-breaking 186th goal for the club, equalling Steven Gerrard's haul and surpassing Robbie Fowlers. Moreover, it was Salah's ninth straight home goal in a row, the highest in Liverpool's history.

Fowler spoke to Premier League Productions, and he said (via The Boot Room):

“Every week he’s racking up these stats and these records and I think we’ve hit him with every superlative under the sun. I mean, he’s a player that doesn’t get injured. You can’t argue with his stats, they are phenomenal.”

He added:

“You look at some of the names on that list and I don’t think he’ll catch Rushy, in fairness. But he’s overtaken Kenny and he’s level with Steven, so that tells you what type of player he is.”

Mohamed Salah hasn't quite been at his best this season, however, his stats speak for themselves. He has now scored 30 goals for the fourth season in a row and has provided 11 assists in 48 appearances to date.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah gives verdict on his side's form after Brentford win

Mohamed Salah gave his assessment of the Reds' form after they won their sixth game in a row against Brentford on Saturday. He joined from Roma prior to the 2017-18 season and has since become a club legend, scoring 186 goals in just 302 appearances.

Salah spoke to the club's media following their 1-0 win and said (via Liverpool FC's official website):

"I think we improved a lot [in the] last couple of weeks. We've won six in a row, as you said, we had a couple or a few clean sheets, which is really important for us because once you don't concede a goal, you just need to win 1-0 and that's it.

"That's what happened in this game and last game. We are more stable at the moment in the team and we need to carry on because I think there's three games left, so we just need to carry on."

Liverpool are currently fifth in the Premier League with 62 points, one behind Manchester United. However, the Red Devils have two games in hand and could extend the lead to seven points should they win both.

Liverpool will need to win their remaining three games and hope one of Manchester United or Newcastle United slip up. Jurgen Klopp and Co. are next in action against Leicester City away on May 15.

