“We’ve just kind of smiled at each other” – Liverpool star admits he has not had many conversations with Darwin Nunez 

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has said that he hasn't had many conversations with Darwin Nunez.

Nunez, 23, joined the Reds from Benfica on a £65 million transfer. He played his first game for the club in their 4-0 demolition against Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in Bangkok on Tuesday.

With the team only coming together from the summer break, Nunez might need some time to get acquainted with the squad. Robertson said that he and Nunez haven't spoken much. Speaking at a press conference, he said (via Liverpool Echo):

"He's tall! But, look; he has obviously come in; we haven't been back for too long, but we have to let him settle in. He's looked good in training, and the Brazilian boys and everyone that speaks his language have helped him a lot. I don't think me and him have had many conversations yet, we've just kind of smiled at each other, but that will come."

Liverpool came up against Nunez in the Champions League last season, where the Reds overcame Benfica in the quarterfinals. Nunez was a thorn in their face, scoring in both legs, and his performances convinced the Reds to bring him to Anfield.

Gloria ⚽️ @GloriaFootball Darwin Nuñez made his Liverpool debut in a 4-0 loss against Manchester United Darwin Nuñez made his Liverpool debut in a 4-0 loss against Manchester United 😬 https://t.co/MikvtcXoO3

Robertson feels Nunez could be a good player for Liverpool if he's able to emulate those heroics in the red shirt. He added:

"A fantastic player; we played against him, and he made it really difficult for us defenders in the two games, and if he puts in those performances, then he'll be a really good player for us."

Liverpool continue pre-season in Singapore

After a disappointing result in Thailand, the Reds have flown to Singapore for their next friendly game against Crystal Palace on Friday. They'll will hope for a better result than last time, even though it's only a friendly, with more first-team stars possibly seeing more game time.

Liverpool FC @LFC Singapore National Stadium



We'll be bringing you our opening training session 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 from 11:30am BST Singapore National StadiumWe'll be bringing you our opening training session 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 from 11:30am BST 📍 Singapore National StadiumWe'll be bringing you our opening training session 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 from 11:30am BST 📺 https://t.co/3tQc6bjNWy

Manager Jurgen Klopp fielded a largely young and inexperienced team against Manchester United but made a slew of changes in the match.

However, with the Community Shield game against Manchester City just over two weeks away, the German could be more cautious in his approach. The Reds play City on July 30 and begin their Premier League campaign on August 6 against newly promoted Fulham.

