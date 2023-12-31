"We've let ourselves down and let our fans down" - Declan Rice reacts after Arsenal's loss to Fulham

A dejected Declan Rice has said that Arsenal players let their fans down with their performance against Fulham on New Year's Eve.

Despite taking a fifth-minute lead through Bukayo Saka, the Gunners succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at Craven Cottage on Sunday (December 31). Raul Jimenez equalised for the hosts in the 29th minute before Booby de Cordova-Reid scored a 59th-minute winner.

Rice was visibly distraught with the result and said that Mikel Arteta's side didn't take their chances to find the back of the net, resulting in their second straight loss. They have now won only one of the last five league games, losing three.

"Disappointing performance considering we went 1-0 up, and we could have played much better," said Rice (as per beIN SPORTS).

Rice, though, said that Arsenal's title bid is far from over, as there are still 18 games to show and that they have a great side. However, the England international acknowledged that the team let fans down on New Year's Eve:

"We've let the fans down today. We let ourselves down with the performance."

Despite the loss, Rice vowed to keep the team's title bid going. The Gunners have 40 points from 20 games and are two points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Arteta's side next face off against Liverpool, in the FA Cup, on January 7.

Arsenal star Declan Rice makes defiant claim despite Fulham loss

The defeat to Fulham is a crushing blow to Arsenal's challenge for the Premier League title. Overall. the team's recent form has been far from their best, as recent results.

Rice, though, remains stern in his approach and affirmed that the team's motive remains to head into 2024 on a positive note. After the Fulham game, he said (via the Gunners' website):

"Times like now are times when we stick together. It’s been a great year for Arsenal all round, and we go into the new year with positivity. We play Liverpool and try to bounce back in the FA Cup now.”

The Gunners' last win came on December 17, when they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0. A 1-1 stalemate against Liverpool was followed by back-to-back defeats against West Ham United (2-0) and now Fulham.