“We’ve missed Wembley, and Liverpool have reached enough finals” - Fulham star ahead of Carabao Cup semifinal

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has said that he has 'missed' Wembley ahead of the clash with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semifinal second leg on Wednesday (January 24).

The Reds - record winners of the competition with nine titles - have been to 13 finals in the Carabao Cup, at least three clear of any other team. Jurgen Klopp's side will look to add to that tally, as they lead the Cottagers 2-1 from the first leg in Anfield two weeks ago.

Liverpool have won their five games across competitions, including a resounding 4-0 victory at Bournemouth in the league in their previous outing on January 21. Considering the same, the Cottagers will have their task cut out against the Premier League leaders.

Nevertheless, ahead of the game in London, Cairney remarked that he has 'missed' Wembley and that the Reds have been to 'enough' title matches at the venue.

“I've missed Wembley. ... and Liverpool have reached enough finals,” he said as per Transfer Sector.

Fulham have never reached the Carabao Cup final, so Marco Silva's side will have to venture into unchartered territory to make the title match at the Wembley.

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson could return against Fulham

The Reds have some heartening news ahead of their clash with Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

Left-back Andy Robertson could make his much-awaited return from injury after participating in team training on Monday. However, the game comes too soon for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Reds assistant coach Pep Linders told the club website about Robertson:

“Let’s start with Robbo because he trained yesterday with the team. It’s now 13 weeks, he had his meeting with the surgeon to make sure that everything is right to go into full contact – it’s clear.

“So, he did a lot of work and really good rehab throughout the last period, so he’s fit in terms of sports science. Now, he has to get fit with proper team training."

The Reds are alive in all four competitions as they seek an unprecedented quadruple.