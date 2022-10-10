"We've seen Leicester win the Premier League" - Paul Merson makes Arsenal title challengers comment after brilliant win against Liverpool

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has backed his former team to challenge for the Premier League title this season. He cited Leicester City's incredible title win in the 2015-16 season to claim that the Gunners winning the title is not impossible.

Mikel Arteta's side continued their domination in the league with a 3-2 win at home against Liverpool on Sunday (October 9). The Gunners are on top of the table with eight wins from nine matches and sit a point above defending champions Manchester City.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match on Sunday, Merson claimed it was not impossible for Arsenal to win the league this season. He heaped praise on the players for their performance against Liverpool and said:

"I thought they were outstanding. I thought they started really well, got out of the blocks quickly and scored early doors. I thought Arsenal's management of the game [after they scored the third] was phenomenal. Once they were 3-2 up there was never really a threat from Liverpool."

Speaking about the title challenge, Merson continued:

"And you are talking about a very young, inexperienced team at the end there. I was so impressed. they are top of the league, another game gone, they just need to keep on doing what they are doing. I have never seen this place like this [or at least] not for a long, long, time."

He added:

"It's absolutely buzzing. As long as they stay on the coat tails of Manchester City, you never know. We've seen Leicester win the Premier League [in the past]. This is a good young team, they just need to stay fit."

Merson added that he was impressed with the mentality of the players and said:

"I honestly thought this was going to be a harder game than the Tottenham game and they have come through it. It's another tick in the box. They've come back from the loss to Manchester United and they have bounced back with back-to-back wins. Who knows what could happen?"

Can Arsenal win the Premier League title this season?

Arsenal have started the season well and are now on top of the table. They have dominated almost all of their games this season and are finding ways to get in behind their opponents to score even from half chances.

Manchester City will be the side they need to keep an eye on as Erling Haaland is in top form. The striker has scored 15 goals this season and is leading the charge for the Cityzens.

Given the inconsistent form of the other big teams, Arsenal and City look like the only major challengers for the league title this season.

