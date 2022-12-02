"We've won the game already" - Manchester United star Harry Maguire names interesting 5-a-side team with Cristiano Ronaldo included

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has named Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo in his ideal five-a-side team.

Maguire, 29, was asked by England's official Twitter account which five players he would pick to go into battle with.

He replied:

"I'd put myself and Stones in defence, Declan Rice in the midfield and Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo in attack. We've won the game already with both of them in the front."

The Manchester United defender has encountered a topsy-turvy campaign, making nine appearances across competitions for the Red Devils.

He has helped Erik ten Hag's side keep four clean sheets.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag preferring the defensive duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Maguire has started just five of his nine outings.

He is enjoying a much more prominent role for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, starting in all three of the Three Lions' group stages fixtures.

The former Leicester City defender is partnered alongside John Stones, whom he selects to play in defense with him in the five-a-side team.

Stones, 28, has been in fine form this season, making 11 appearances, scoring one goal, and providing two assists.

Maguire's England defensive partner has helped Manchester City keep five clean sheets.

The Red Devils skipper selected West Ham United's Declan Rice in midfield - the 23-year-old has become one of the Premier League's top midfielders.

He has made 20 appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists, helping the Hammers keep five clean sheets.

Maguire has chosen a prolific front two of Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane, 29, continues to dominate Premier League defenses, bagging 13 goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

The England captain has finished as the league's top goalscorer on three occasions and claimed the 2018 FIFA World Cup's Golden Boot with six goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is the all-time leading goalscorer for club and country.

He has scored a phenomenal 701 goals in 949 appearances for United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

The Portuguese forward has notched 118 goals in 193 international caps for Selecao das Quinas.

Jamaican runner Usain Bolt sad to see Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United

Ronaldo has left Manchester United

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is ruing the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

The iconic forward has left the Red Devils after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

He scored 24 goals in 38 appearances last season but only managed three in 16 games this campaign.

Bolt is sad to see him leave and alluded to his goalscoring feats of the 2021-22 season, claiming that he kept United in the Premier League, saying (via Eurosport):

"It's sad to see him go. He played such an important role for us last season. He kept us in the Premier League last season. Because many games he was the one he scored, kept giving us points."

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano

What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!

Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.

United we continue! 🏽 𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬.What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.United we continue! 𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬. What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.United we continue! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/oYWo766Xcl

Get Belgium vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 1384 votes