“We are waiting for you, Di Maria” - Gun men shoot at service station in Argentina and leave threatening note to ex-Manchester United man

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar Angel Di Maria has come into the spotlight for an unwanted reason. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has been the subject of threatening messages.

Gun men recently shot at a store in Rosario, Argentina, and also left a note there. The note read (via Roy Nemer on X):

"We are waiting for you, Di Maria."

Di Maria's family have previously received death threats. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger currently plays for Benfica. He contemplated returning to Argentina to play for Rosario Central. His family received a message from a group at that time, which read (via Sportstar):

"Tell your son Angel not to come back to Rasario because we will kill a family member. Not even Pullaro (provincial governor Maximiliano Pullaro) is going to save you. We don't leave paper notes, we leave bullets and dead people behind."

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni extended his support to Di Maria at that time. Scaloni said:

"Di Maria knows he has our full support for whatever he needs. The important thing that he plays, that'll relax him a little bit."

The latest message is set to further stir the pot. Di Maria has previously played for Rosario Central, between 2006 and 2007 at the start of his career. Under the current circumstances, it looks difficult for him to return to his boyhood club.

How has former Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria fared this season?

Angel Di Maria joined Benfica as a free agent after leaving PSG last summer. He has shown a bright spark of form since his return to the Liga Portugal club.

Di Maria has scored 17 goals and has provided 15 assists in 48 appearances across competitions this season. The 36-year-old is also a part of Argentina's Copa America 2024 squad.

Di Maria has played for big clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and others during his career. He played a pivotal role in both Argentina's Copa America 2021 and 2022 FIFA World Cup wins.

