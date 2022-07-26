“We want 300 million” – Red Bull Salzburg hilariously demand Manchester United star and transfer fee in player-plus-cash deal to sell Red Devils target Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United have recently been linked with a move to sign RB Salzburg’s young striker Benjamin Sesko, who has earned comparisons with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported about the Red Devils' interest in the youngster.

Man Utd are aware of Šeško as other clubs are informed too, including Newcastle. Manchester United are well informed on Salzburg talent Benjamin Šeško. He’s one of the players monitored, considered ‘really talented’ - but it’s not imminent or advanced deal as of now.Man Utd are aware of Šeško as other clubs are informed too, including Newcastle. Manchester United are well informed on Salzburg talent Benjamin Šeško. He’s one of the players monitored, considered ‘really talented’ - but it’s not imminent or advanced deal as of now. 🚨🔴 #MUFCMan Utd are aware of Šeško as other clubs are informed too, including Newcastle. https://t.co/d5t1BUrc1W

Following the transfer guru's tweet, Salzburg replied cheekily, laying out their demands:

“We want 300 million + Bruno.”

While the youngster is highly-rated, the demands can definitely be considered a joke as he isn't worth €300 million and Bruno Fernandes.

Sesko has been quite impressive for Salzburg despite being only 19 years of age. Manchester United will however go up against other clubs for his signature, most notably Saudi-backed Newcastle United.

Manchester United have since agreed on Frenkie de Jong transfer with Barcelona: Reports

The Red Devils have made Frenkie de Jong their top transfer target in the ongoing transfer window, but Barcelona's reluctance to pay the midfielder's deferred wages has stalled the move.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via CaughtOffside), the player is also uncertain about leaving Camp Nou, where he will play in the Champions League, for Old Trafford.

Xavi has reportedly told the midfielder that he will have to take a wage cut to stay at the club, and he also plans on playing him as a centre-back. Barcelona are seemingly eager to offload De Jong to balance their wage bill, but the move is yet to materialize.

The two clubs have agreed on a deal for the Dutchman's transfer but the player is yet to finalize personal terms with the Red Devils.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are able to land their top transfer target as Erik ten Hag awaits a reunion with De Jong.

