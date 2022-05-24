"We want him back" - Mikel Arteta provides crucial update on Arsenal loanee's future 

Mikel Arteta has told William Saliba that he will be needed at Arsenal next season. The Gunners manager is unwilling to loan or sell the Frenchman this summer.

Saliba has been on loan at Olympique de Marseille for the last 18 months and has expressed interest in staying at the Ligue1 club beyond the summer. He has openly admitted that he wants to play in the Champions League with the French side next season.

However, Arsenal manager Arteta is not interested in letting him leave on loan again and wants to use him in his team next season. The Gunners manager made it very clear in his interview with RMC Sport, saying:

"He wouldn't have had the necessary playing time with us. He has to come back [To Arsenal]. He has the experience and the environment necessary to be competitive with us. If he [Saliba] had stayed with us this year, with a match of Premier League a week, with Ben White and Gabriel, he wouldn't have had half the playing time he had with Marseille, that's for sure."

He added:

"For his growth and what he can do next season that wouldn't have been good. William [Saliba] wasn't with us because he wouldn't have had the playing time to gain experience. That's it, there's nothing else."

William Saliba wants Marseille stay over Arsenal return

William Saliba admitted he was not interested in returning to Arsenal this summer. The Frenchman wants to stay at Marseille and play in the Champions League, something he will not be able to do at the Emirates.

After the final game of the season, Saliba said (via Daily Mail):

"I want to come back and play the Champions League. I have never played in it and I want to discover it here."

It is not the first time the Frenchman has expressed interest in staying. He won the Ligue 'Young Player of the Year' this season for his brilliant performances in the 36 league appearances. After receiving the award, Saliba said:

"It's an honour, a source of pride. I dedicate this trophy to my team-mates, my club and the supporters. Did I play my last match with Olympique de Marseille? I don't know. The future will tell us. The most important thing is to confirm this good season by qualifying for the Champions League. Afterwards, we'll see."

Arsenal will be playing in the Europa League next season after failing to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

