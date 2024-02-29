"We want to be back playing in the Champions League" - Marcus Rashford sends message to Manchester United supporters

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford insists that the team is committed to finishing in the Champions League places in the Premier League this season. Writing in a column for The Players' Tribune, the attacker insisted that the Red Devils will work hard to achieve their goal.

He said:

"I promise you, the world has not seen the best of this United squad and these players. We want to be back playing in the Champions League, then we have a massive international tournament at the end of the season. We will be back where we belong. We just have to keep working, and that starts with me."

It has been a difficult season for both Manchester United and Rashford. The club had a rough beginning to the 2023-24 campaign, finding themselves eighth in the table at Christmas.

Since then, they have managed to string together a few good results. Currently, they find themselves in sixth place (44), eight points off Aston Villa in fourth (52). With 12 games to go, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils can hit a purple patch to jump up two spots.

Rashford, meanwhile, has found it difficult to emulate his antics from the previous campaign, where he scored 30 goals across all competitions. In 32 appearances this season, the 27-year-old has just five goals and six assists.

He has also had a tough time off the field, earning the ire of manager Erik ten Hag back in November for hosting a birthday party right after their loss to Manchester City. He was also omitted from the squad for their FA Cup clash against Newport County after he was spotted partying late into the night and subsequently missing a training session.

La Liga chief opens up about on-loan Manchester United star

Greenwood has impressed for Getafe this season.

La Liga president Javier Tebas stated that he hoped that Mason Greenwood would continue to remain in Spain. The league executive stated that his strong performances were good for the competition, dismissing legal concerns over the player.

He said (via BBC):

"I am a lawyer," he said. "If someone came out of a legal case innocent there is nothing else to say.

"He is doing really well as a player and I hope he continues to stay in Spanish football. That is good for us."

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan this season after the Red Devils decided against bringing him back into the squad. He was away from the team from January 2022 after being under investigation for alleged charges of assault. The case was dismissed in February 2023, but the winger did not make a further appearance for the side.